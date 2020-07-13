Science Glossary+

NAD+

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), is a naturally occurring chemical cofactor found in all living cells and is an essential component in the metabolic processes of daily life. For example, NAD+ is necessary for the conversion of the dietary nutrients to cellular energy. More specifically, NAD+ is an important transporter of hydrogen and electrons and needed for the mitochondria within each cell to continuously produce energy as adenosyl triphosphate (ATP). NAD+ also plays a primary role as a helper molecule for proteins that regulate other biological activities including, but not limited to, oxidative stress and circadian rhythms. As we get older, our ability to maintain optimal NAD+ levels can decline. As such, finding ways to help maintain optimal NAD+ levels may be a way to help slow the aging process.