It all adds up to a better you+

True health is not an isolated feeling, or moment in time, but a constant flow of vitality and ease that releases your mind and soul to live full of focus.

Since 2009 mindbodygreen has been on a mission to make the research-based solutions of functional medicine and holistic healing widely available. Now we are excited to be able to share with you essential tools for sustainable health by offering our own line of supplements, in partnership with Thorne.

Thorne is the leading manufacturer of science-backed nutritional supplements. For over 30 years, Thorne has challenged industry standards by relentlessly pursuing innovative ingredients, purity, and a level of manufacturing expertise that is unparalleled. They are a true partner who shares our same values, which are reflected in this groundbreaking line of supplements—always putting quality, efficacy, outcomes, and safety above all.

These unique formulas include targeted nutrients, in calculated doses, that work synergistically to radically transform your health and create a constant flow of vitality and ease that releases your mind and soul to live full of focus.