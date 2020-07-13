It all adds up to a better you
Shield from the outside, renew from the inside.
True health is not an isolated feeling, or moment in time, but a constant
flow of vitality and ease that releases your mind and soul to live full of focus.
Since 2009 mindbodygreen has been on a mission to make the research-based solutions of functional medicine and holistic healing widely available. Now we are excited to be able to share with you essential tools for sustainable health by offering our own line of supplements, in partnership with Thorne.
Thorne is the leading manufacturer of science-backed nutritional supplements. For over 30 years, Thorne has challenged industry standards by relentlessly pursuing innovative ingredients, purity, and a level of manufacturing expertise that is unparalleled. They are a true partner who shares our same values, which are reflected in this groundbreaking line of supplements—always putting quality, efficacy, outcomes, and safety above all.
These unique formulas include targeted nutrients, in calculated doses, that work synergistically to radically transform your health and create a constant flow of vitality and ease that releases your mind and soul to live full of focus.
What Sets Us Apart
We use the highest quality ingredients
We care deeply about where our ingredients come from. We partner only with suppliers whose practices emphasize quality, science, and responsibility. Better ingredients mean better potency, absorption, and digestibility—and ultimately better health.
We believe in superior standards
Thorne has a sterling record of compliance with the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an NSF Certified facility, and manufactures more than 30 NSF Certified for Sport products, and has an A1 rating from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration, widely recognized as the toughest regulatory agency in the world. You'll also find Whole30 Approved®, USDA Organic, and EU Certified Organic products within our line of supplements.
Four rounds of testing
Thorne has invested in two state-of-the-art, in-house laboratories that allow us to conduct four rounds of testing, while most competitors test only once or twice.
We think sustainably
We are dedicated to offering sustainable solutions and take the environmental impact of our packaging and ingredients seriously. All of our products are encased in recyclable amber glass bottles and jars, which are cushioned in a tray made from biodegradable mushrooms. The tray fully degrades in 30 days when placed back into the earth. Our shipping boxes are made from 100% recycled paper and are fully curbside recyclable. Each ingredient in our formulas adheres to strict sourcing standards, and we aim to source organic whenever possible.
Founders' Story
Here at mindbodygreen, we believe in the fundamentals of science-based holistic well-being: moving, eating clean, breathing, connection, and purpose. We also know that sometimes all of those things aren't enough.
And we know that targeted supplements can transform your life because we've seen it personally in our family. “Two years ago at age 43, I discovered my homocysteine levels were sky-high. High homocysteine is defined as higher than 15 and mine was 63. Levels that high are linked to blood clotting, which can lead to a catastrophic cardiovascular event,” explains mbg founder & co-CEO Jason Wachob. Watch here to learn about Jason's life-changing experience with supplementation and how that led to our groundbreaking supplement line.