Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*
with B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019, and L.acidophilus NCFM
probiotic+ is the only blend in the world with this combination of four strains, specifically designed to beat bloating and aid digestion. It is clinically shown to help reduce IBS symptoms, support gut health and boost immune system.*
- 32 billion shelf-stable bacteria
- Reduces bloat, aids proper digestion and nutrient absorption*
- Supports healthy immune system*
What to Expect: Weekly Milestones
Reset your gut
- Improved total digestion time³
- Reduced upper GI symptoms: abdominal pain, nausea, regurgitation, and gurgling¹
- Reduced lower GI symptoms: constipation, irregular bowel movements, and flatulence²
Reduce bloating
- Managed IBS symptoms³
- Optimized number of daily bowel movements¹
- Reduced number of days with abdominal pain²
Maintain gut health
- Reduction in abdominal fat mass (3-4%)³
- Reduction in waist circumference (2.4%)¹
- Maintenance of optimal gut health²
Our probiotic+ formula
Reduce bloating*
B. lactis Bi-07 is a bacteria strain that reduces bloat and targets unwanted fluid retention. This strain helps improve digestion and reduces the number of days with abdominal pain.*
Maintain healthy weight*
B. lactis B420 is a bacteria strain that encourages healthy weight through reduction in abdominal fat mass and waist circumference.*
Support regularity*
B. lactis HN019 is a bacteria strain that supports regularity and reduces gas. This strain improves Whole Gut Transit Time and reduces gastrointestinal symptoms such as constipation, regurgitation, and nausea.*
Ease abdominal discomfort*
L.acidophilus NCFM is a bacteria strain that eases abdominal discomfort, relieves IBS symptoms, and promotes optimal number of daily bowel movements.*
Only the best ingredients
Expert Reviews
Any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared.
Melissa Wood
If there's one product I'm crazy passionate about, it's a good quality probiotic. From the second I tried mindbodygreen's, any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared. probiotic+ optimizes my digestion, and I just overall feel amazing when I take it. The best part is knowing that I can always trust mindbodygreen with sourcing the best possible ingredients!*
probiotic+ has truly changed how I feel in my body.
Ash Wilking, CPT
I'm a huge advocate of "it's not how you look, it's how you feel." Prior to taking probiotic+, bloating was a normal part of life for me. Because I am someone who is always on the go, being bloated was so uncomfortable. After just a few days of taking probiotic+, I noticed what a positive difference it was making—this product has become a constant in my life. probiotic+ has truly changed how I feel in my body, and I now include it as part of my daily routine.*
If you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you.
Sahara Rose
In Ayurveda, the cornerstone of health is digestion. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a wonderful tool to help bring your digestion back into balance so you can experience radiant health. Since starting probiotic+, I noticed an immediate improvement with bloating and felt I had overall better digestion—if you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you.*
I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust.
Carlene Thomas, R.D.N.
Probiotics are a no-brainer for healthy digestion, immune support, and, as we're finding out, mood support! I love mindbodygreen's probiotic+ because it goes deeper. This formula incorporates select strains to reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight. probiotic+ is a crucial part of my wellness routine, especially when I travel, and I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust.*
Helps reduce my late afternoon bloat.
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
I look for probiotics that support my healthy flora, including vaginal, reproductive, and bladder health. The Lactobacillus acidophilus bacteria in mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the strain that I most often gravitate toward because the current research is very strong and supports its efficacy. Plus, I've noticed that my body responds to this strain very well. probiotic+ is easily digestible and helps reduce my late afternoon bloat.*
I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health.
Julie Piatt
mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the most effective probiotic supplement I have ever taken. I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health after starting this formula. I've been including this as part of my daily wellness practice, and I am so excited to have found a product that actually works.*
This is a well-designed, high-quality probiotic.
Marvin Singh, M.D.
mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a well-designed, high-quality probiotic targeting key microbes to help you find balance and reduce uncomfortable symptoms like bloating. I can't wait to recommend this product to my patients who have gut and digestive issues. mindbodygreen has found the perfect synergy with Thorne to create a great product - these four targeted strains are backed by clinical studies and are most effective in addressing bloating and IBS symptoms.*
My IBS symptoms have more or less disappeared.
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.N.
For the past 10 months I've been battling unexplained IBS symptoms that appear out of the blue. I've tried many different probiotic supplements with no success. After starting mindbodygreen’s probiotic+, my IBS symptoms have more or less disappeared, and I feel like my digestion is getting back to where it was before. As a dietitian, I recommend that all my clients incorporate a probiotic into their daily routine, and I can personally say mindbodygreen's is one of the best out there!*
Each bacterial strain is supported by published evidence.
Robert Rountree, M.D.
mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a well-established way to restore healthy gut flora. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as digestive upset, gas, bloating, and irregularity affect a huge percentage of our society. Some experts attribute this to imbalances in our gut flora—imbalances that can also lead to unwanted weight gain. Each bacterial strain in probiotic+ is supported by published evidence of its effectiveness and stability at the suggested use and provides optimal benefit through the proven, shelf-stable bacterial strains.*
I can tell this product is keeping my digestion optimized.
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
As someone who knows personally and professionally the connection between our gut and our mental health, I’ve struggled to find an effective shelf-stable probiotic. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the first product I’ve tried that I can tell is keeping my digestion optimized and my microbiome (and mind!) as happy as refrigerated versions.*
Customer Reviews
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I need to store probiotic+ in the refrigerator?
probiotic+ has been formulated to be shelf-stable, so you do not need to keep it in the refrigerator. We recommend storing your supplements tightly sealed, in a cool, dry place.
Is probiotic+ intended for a specific age group?
probiotic+ is not targeted for a specific age group. It is intended for any individual who is looking to improve or maintain optimal gut health and manage day-to-day bloating.
Can I take probiotic+ if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
probiotic+ does not contain any ingredients that are considered or known to be harmful to pregnant or breastfeeding women. However, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding we do recommend consulting with your health care practitioner.
Safety & Quality: Testing Standards
4 Rounds of Testing
Our products go through 4 rounds of testing at Thorne’s state-of-the-art labs. Most competitors test only once or twice.
Certified Lab
Our products are tested for potency, purity, and contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides in an ISO-certified lab.
Pure Ingredients
None of our products contain artificial coloring or sweeteners, or unnecessary stearates or preservatives.
