The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
with jujube and pharmaGABA
magnesium+ is a pioneering sleep formula that promotes deep and restorative sleep, no prescription needed. It calms the overactive mind and promotes relaxation. Our blend helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling rejuvenated.*
- Enhances sleep quality*
- Supports healthy circadian rhythm*
- Promotes a steady state of relaxation*
What to Expect
Fall asleep faster
- Promotes muscle relaxation* ¹
- Modulates stress response * ¹ ²
Stay asleep longer
- Calms overactive mind²
- Modulates nervous system stress response* ¹ ² ³
- Promotes a steady state of relaxation* ¹ ² ³
Wake up refreshed
- Promotes natural cycle* ⁴
- Supports healthy cellular circadian rhythm* ⁴
- All without morning drowsiness*
Our magnesium+ formula
Promote deep and restorative sleep*
magnesium bisglycinate is a highly absorbable form of magnesium that promotes a steady state of relaxation for deep and restorative sleep.
Calm overactive mind*
Jujube is a fruit used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for calming and sedation, and supports healthy cortisol levels.
Enhance sleep quality*
PharmaGABA is an extensively studied neurotransmitter shown in clinical trials to enhance natural sleep quality.*
Only the best ingredients
Expert Reviews
I felt a profound impact on my sleep quality.
Kelly LeVeque
I love mindbodygreen’s magnesium+ formula. Since adding it to my nightly routine, I felt a profound impact on my sleep quality. This product is the perfect melatonin-free blend and something I feel comfortable recommending to my clients and friends. Like mindbodygreen’s entire line, this supplement is made with the purest ingredients, backed by science, and tested extensively.*
mindbodygreen’s gentle magnesium+ formula has solved my sleep issues.
Amy Shah, M.D.
magnesium+ is my go-to when I need a deep, restful night of sleep. I am very caffeine- and blue-light-sensitive and used to take melatonin at night but found that it often did not work. mindbodygreen's natural, gentle magnesium+ formula has effectively solved my sleep issues. The unique combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA induces relaxation and calm and helps maximize my sleep quality.*
I have seen a drastic improvement in my sleep quality.
Will Cole, D.C.
I take magnesium to help me wind down and relax at the end of a busy day of seeing patients in my functional medicine clinic. Ever since switching to mindbodygreen's magnesium+, I have seen a drastic improvement in my sleep quality due to its unique formulation of high-quality relaxation-supporting ingredients including magnesium bisglycinate, PharmaGABA, and jujube.*
I now sleep deeper and wake up feeling restored.
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
mindbodygreen's magnesium+ is the best sleep supplement I have used! This formula combines magnesium glycinate and PharmaGABA to lower brain-wave frequency, making it much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. The quality of my sleep has significantly improved since I started taking magnesium+; I now sleep deeper and wake up feeling restored.*
I fall asleep faster, sleep deeper, and feel more rested in the morning.
Gerardo Celasco
Because I am someone who is very active, sleep is a priority, so I can be productive in my life and work. Since starting magnesium+, I've found that I fall asleep faster, sleep deeper, and feel more rested in the morning. I'm in constant search of high-quality, clean products to supplement my nutrition, and I'm so excited about mindbodygreen's new line of supplements with Thorne.*
magnesium+ is the only drug-free solution that helps me fall and stay asleep.
Colleen Wachob
For 20 years, I have struggled to fall asleep and stay asleep. I have tried everything from prescription medication to over-the-counter options like Tylenol P.M. and Unisom. I've wanted a drug-free solution that helps me fall asleep and stay asleep without morning grogginess. As a mother, I've wanted sleep solutions that align with my family's values of choosing more natural solutions whenever possible. magnesium+ is the only drug-free solution that helps me fall and stay asleep even when I can't turn off my racing mind.*
Everyone in our stressed-out society could benefit from consuming more magnesium.
Robert Rountree, M.D.
Everyone in our stressed-out society could benefit from consuming more magnesium, which is well known for its calming effect that makes for easier and more restful sleep. Magnesium glycinate, in mindbodygreen's formula, is the best-absorbed form of this mineral, and the extra glycine is known to help with sleep. mindbodygreen's magnesium+ also provides two of my favorite ingredients for improving sleep quality—jujube (Chinese date) and PharmaGABA (a well-researched plant extract).*
magnesium is crucial for its role in DNA repair.
Max Lugavere
I'm a huge fan of magnesium—especially magnesium bisglycinate, which is in magnesium+. Magnesium bisglycinate is easy to absorb and highly bioavailable. It's crucial for its role in DNA repair; plus, it helps me get to sleep, which is at the root of good health. I appreciate mindbodygreen's dedication to quality and innovation!*
My deep sleep has increased in duration, and I fall asleep faster.
Heather Moday, M.D.
Since I started taking magnesium+ a few months ago, my deep sleep—which is the most important part of our sleep cycle—has increased in duration, I fall asleep faster, and I have been waking up feeling so much more refreshed. Problems with sleep are some of the most widespread issues I see in my practice—they’re really a major epidemic. mindbodygreen's magnesium+ helps combat poor sleep due to the unique combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA, which induce relaxation and calm and help maximize sleep quality.*
I never knew sleep could be so good!
Jason Wachob
I didn't know sleep could be this good until I started taking magnesium+. Before magnesium+, it took me hours to get to sleep, would end up tossing and turning, and then hitting the snooze on my alarm clock in the morning. Sure I slept but it wasn't quality sleep in the way I now know it. Now I fall asleep faster, stay asleep, and wake up rejuvenated--and without an alarm clock. I never knew sleep could be so good!*
Frequently Asked Questions
When should I take magnesium+?
We strongly recommend taking magnesium+ 1-2 hours before bed.
How many capsules of magnesium+ can I take each night?
While we recommend taking a standard dose of 2 capsules per night, you can take up to 4 capsules, depending on your sleep needs.
Can I take magnesium+ if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
The ingredients in magnesium+ (magnesium, jujube, and pharmaGABA) have not been shown to be harmful to pregnant or breastfeeding women, but as always, we recommend consulting with your healthcare practitioner.
Safety & Quality: Testing Standards
4 Rounds of Testing
Our products go through 4 rounds of testing at Thorne’s state-of-the-art labs. Most competitors test only once or twice.
Certified Lab
Our products are tested for potency, purity, and contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides in an ISO-certified lab.
Pure Ingredients
None of our products contain artificial coloring or sweeteners, or unnecessary stearates or preservatives.
