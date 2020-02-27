The ultimate blend for glowing skin, healthy hair & strong nails*
with biotin, curcumin, L-glutamine, sulforaphane glucosinolate, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C & E
We combined the highest quality organic collagen from grass-fed pasture raised cows with antioxidants and other potent ingredients to provide you with the ultimate inside-out support for youthful skin, healthy hair, and strong nails. Each ingredient works in tandem to make the other ingredients stronger and more effective.* Whole30 Approved®
- Promotes elasticity and skin hydration*
- Strengthens hair and nails & enhances skin moisture*
- Helps protect from photoaging*
What to Expect
Organic collagen
Our grass-fed organic bovine collagen supports Type I and III collagen—the most important for promoting skin, joint, and bone health. Improvement in skin elasticity and hydration can be seen between 4-8 weeks.*
Easy to use
Add grass-fed collagen+ to your favorite beverages like your daily smoothie, coffee, or a glass of milk. You can even bake with it or add to easy breakfasts like chia pudding.
Great tasting
Our Unflavored collagen dissolves completely in cold liquids, and is stable at high temperatures. It is gluten free, GMO-free, and dairy-free.
Nutrient-dense
This proprietary blend ticks a lot of boxes—our formula is a gut-healer, protein powder, and skin-booster all at once. It will enhance skin hydration, build lean muscle, and help heal your gut.
Our grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored) formula
Promote elasticity and skin hydration*
Collagen is rich in amino acids and supports healthy skin, hair, and nails. It also helps build lean muscle and support the healthy functioning of your joints. We source organic collagen from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows in Argentina.* ¹ ²
Support healthy skin, hair & nails*
Biotin, a water soluble vitamin and member of the B family, plays an important role maintaining healthy hair, skin and nails. It is also needed to convert certain nutrients into energy and support healthy glucose metabolism.* ³ ⁴
Promote well-balanced inflammatory response*
Curcumin maintains normal inflammatory response and is clinically shown to support healthy cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and musculoskeletal functions. L-glutamine supports healthy immune function + muscle cell repair.* ⁵⁻¹⁰
Aid long lasting cell protection*
Sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS) is extracted from cruciferous vegetables. SGS activates the body's natural detoxification and antioxidant enzymes, and helps protect the skin from photoaging.* ¹¹ ¹² ¹³
Enhance skin moisture and texture*
Hyaluronic acid is well-known for its role in enhancing skin moisture and texture, as well as reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It serves as a cushion or lubricant in the joints and other tissues, and helps retain moisture in the skin.* ¹⁴ ¹⁵
Boost antioxidants and collagen production*
Vitamin C supports collagen production for healthy skin, hair and nails. Insufficient amounts means collagen production will slow. Vitamin E is a vital antioxidant to maintain healthy skin. UV light, sun exposure, and aging reduce levels.* ¹⁶ ¹⁷
Only the best ingredients
Expert Reviews
My hair is shiny as ever, my skin feels more hydrated and firm, and my nails are strong.
Maggie Michalczyk, RDN
Grass-fed collagen+ is a great addition to anyone's beauty and health routine! Since incorporating it into my diet, my hair is shiny as ever, my skin feels more hydrated and firm, and my nails are strong and not breaking as easily. Plus, as someone who has experienced gut issues, I feel good knowing that collagen is beneficial for my gut health, too.*
All of the elements in this targeted blend are supported by peer-reviewed science.
Danielle Shine
As a professional chef and nutritionist, I am extremely picky when it comes to choosing ingredients for my clients and myself. After years of searching for the highest-quality collagen powder, I’m thrilled I’ve found it via mbg’s grass-fed collagen+. All of the elements in this targeted blend are supported by peer-reviewed science, and collectively, I love that it benefits the body by reducing inflammation whilst boosting skin, nail, hair and gut health. Bravo mbg, you nailed it!*
I use it everyday in my morning coffee, it is the perfect start to my day.
Gerardo Celasco
In order for me to be productive in my life and work, I need to feel my best. I strongly believe that it all starts with what we put into our bodies. High quality, clean ingredients are non-negotiable for me when choosing my supplements--especially my collagen powder. For years I have been a supporter of Thorne products, and I’m thrilled about this partnership. I use mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+ everyday in my morning coffee. It is the perfect addition and start to my day.*
I've noticed a difference in my skin's texture, tone and hydration.
Ash Wilking
As someone who is constantly sweating and working out, I'm always challenging my skin, hair, and nails: From boxing to riding my bike and working with clients, I put my body through a lot. I started taking mbg's grass-fed collagen+ because it hits multiple pain points. I knew it was going to help the strength of my hair and nails and create a glow in my skin. I've been taking it for a few months now, and I've noticed a huge difference in my skin's texture, tone, and hydration and my hair's strength and smoothness. I add a serving to my morning coffee every day and I feel like I'm starting my day off on the right foot.*
This product tastes fantastic and has the benefit of no added stevia or sugar.
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Finally, a grass-fed collagen powder that I want to ingest! This product tastes fantastic and has the benefit of no added stevia or sugar. I use the Unflavored powder as a protein powder in my morning smoothie with nut milk, vegetables and fruit.*
This way of producing is better for the animal, better for the farm, and better for my health.
Emma Loewe
As a sustainability editor, I always try to learn the origin story of any product I’m trying. Where was it sourced? What kind of impact does it have on the planet? mindbodygreen’s transparency makes it easy to answer these questions for grass-fed collagen+, which comes from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows from Argentina. It's comforting to know that these animals were brought up with plenty of access to green space and no antibiotics. This way of producing is better for the animal, better for the farm, and better for my health, too.*
Great way to keep your skin, hair, nails, and bones healthy and vibrant.
Robert Rountree, M.D.
Collagen literally holds us together – it makes up 30 percent of the body’s protein and 70 percent of the skin’s protein. Supplementing with collagen is a great way to keep your skin, hair, nails, and bones healthy and vibrant.* This formula combines ultra-clean collagen from South American grass-fed cows, along with the potent skin-supportive nutrients SGS (broccoli seed extract), hyaluronic acid, biotin, Meriva (absorbable curcumin), L-glutamine, and vitamins C and E.*
Learn About Our Ingredients
Safety & Quality: Testing Standards
4 Rounds of Testing
Our products go through 4 rounds of testing at Thorne’s state-of-the-art labs. Most competitors test only once or twice.
Certified Lab
Our products are tested for potency, purity, and contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides in an ISO-certified lab.
Pure Ingredients
None of our products contain artificial coloring or sweeteners, or unnecessary stearates or preservatives.
