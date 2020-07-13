It all adds up to a better you.
We’ve long been a source for trusted wellness wisdom—and now we’re bringing you trusted products that help your mental, physical, and emotional health.
Everything we offer is made the mindbodygreen way— scientifically researched, carefully resources
Backed by Science
Our products are developed by doctors, researchers, and scientists with a focus on the highest quality ingredients, a clean manufacturing process, and protecting the environment.
Each and every product we offer is backed by extensive clinical research and medical literature.View Our Ingredients Glossary
Sourced Sustainably
We care deeply about the quality and purity of ingredients that go into producing our products. We only source ingredients from suppliers whose practices emphasize quality, science, and responsibility.
Because better ingredients mean better potency, absorption, and digestibility—and ultimately better health.
mindbodygreen +
THORNE
The Partnership
We’ve found a partner in Thorne, a maker of health and wellness products with over 30 years commitment to science-backed products, comprehensive testing, and elevating the standards of quality and purity. They share our vision of developing wellness products with integrity and total dedication to you.
Discover our first range of products, supplements+.