Meet the greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to boost immunity*
with sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, digestive enzymes, and turmeric
organic veggies+ is a nutrient-dense, whole foods blend that is easy to add to any meal. Our antioxidant-rich formula is packed with organic vitamins and minerals and has antibacterial properties to support immunity.*
- Enhances immune function*
- Features organic sea veggies and dark leafy greens
- USDA certified organic, Whole30 Approved®
What to Expect
Organic sea veggies
Our blend includes nutrient-packed hard-to-find USDA certified organic sea vegetables like kelp and chlorella.
Easy to use
Add to your daily meals like smoothies, salads, soups, or even sprinkle on popcorn.
Great tasting
Our antioxidant-rich greens blend pairs perfectly with sweet and savoury foods and drinks.
No added synthetics
Made with whole foods without added synthetic vitamins or minerals to boost the nutritional profile, unlike many greens powders on the market.
Our organic veggies+ formula
Promote hormonal balance*
Sea vegetables like kelp and chlorella can help balance your hormones. They are also rich in magnesium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C, which helps the body absorb more iron.*
Support cognitive function*
Dark leafy greens like broccoli and spinach can improve cognitive acuity and support the delay age-related deterioration of cognitive decline.*
Encourage nutrient absorption*
Vegan digestive enzymes encourage optimal breakdown and absorption of nutrients, while supporting healthy digestive function.*
Enhance immune function*
The botanicals ginger and turmeric are potent antioxidants and contain anti-inflammatory properties to enhance immune function.*
Promote blood sugar balance*
Cinnamon bark extract promotes healthy blood sugar balance by slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates in the digestive tract, which limits the amount of glucose that enters the bloodstream.*
Nourish "good" bacteria*
Prebiotics like inulin and flax seed fiber (digestive blend) provide nutrients for beneficial bacteria, while 10 billion CFUs of the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains of probiotic bacteria help the body digest nutrients.*
Only the best ingredients
Expert Reviews
Truly a one-stop shop for high-quality sea veggies, vitamins, nutrients, and minerals.
Ash Wilking
organic veggies+ is a game-changer. Mentally, I know I'm fueling my body well and providing it with so many important nutrients. For someone who is constantly on the go like me, it's an easy way to pack a variety of veggies into one meal. I realized how important consuming high-quality sea veggies is for your body because they are packed with so many vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. This is truly a one-stop shop.*
High-quality and incredibly nutritious.
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
In my house, I spend a lot of time thinking about how to boost the vegetable content in all of our family meals. With a young and very active vegetarian who is in the midst of peak growth and an even younger sometimes selective eater, finding the perfect vegetables to meet the needs of everyone in my family can be a challenge. Organic veggies+ is a high-quality and incredibly nutritious way to add vegetables to any and every meal you are preparing. I use it in smoothies, sauces, and homemade oat pancakes. I truly love everything about this product!*
Easy to reap the nutritional benefits of sea veggies.
Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Convenience and ease of use are key when it comes to making healthy habits sustainable. Sea vegetables are some of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet, but a lot of people feel intimidated by them or unsure of how to use them in their day-to-day life. mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ makes it easy to reap the nutritional benefits of sea veggies as well as all the other powerful ingredients in this delicious blend, such as leafy greens, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, and digestive enzymes. Simply add it to smoothies, soups, sauces, and more.*
My veggie intake is way up.
Michael Taylor
For years I've had this goal: eat more veggies than cookies. And for years I've searched for how to do this without living in Japan. I've found all kinds of powders and pills along the way but always with one problem: What's really in here, and can it be even close to eating the real thing? Thanks to mindbodygreen, I now have the answer I want. organic veggies+ is full of sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, ginger, turmeric, and more. As a result, my veggie intake is way up, and cookies remain right where I want them.*
It's important to me that the sea veggies in our formula are organic.
Colleen Wachob
As a mom of two and a co-CEO, the only way I can guarantee that I consume enough nutrient-dense greens in the day is with my daily serving of organic veggies+. I'm super-conscious about everything that I put into my body. Just as it's important for me to know where the seafood I consume is from, it's important to me that the sea veggies in our formula are organic. This daily serving ensures I start my day in a way that supports my hormones and blood sugar.*
Terrific for metabolic support and detoxification.
Robert Rountree, M.D.
Many of my clients lead busy lives and travel frequently, which does not leave much time for adequate food preparation. This formula provides a convenient way to get at least one foundational daily serving of organic fruits, vegetables, and fiber. It provides the additional advantages of cinnamon, ginger, curcumin, sea vegetables, and algae, which are terrific for metabolic support and detoxification.*
Super-boosts the nutritional profile of sweet and savory recipes.
Danielle Shine
I love using mbg's organic veggies+ to super-boost the nutritional profile of my sweet and savory recipes. It doesn't overpower foods and beverages like other substandard greens powders do, making it such a fantastic, versatile formulation to use to support my and my clients' health—especially my clients in the public eye, who must maintain consistent intake of key vitamins and minerals while busy on tour.*
Learn About Our Ingredients
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is it important to choose an organic greens blend?
Many greens powders on the market may contain some organic ingredients, but it is important to choose a blend that is fully USDA certified organic in order to ensure you are consuming the cleanest vegetables and fruits free from pesticides and added hormones. Sea vegetables are naturally absorbent, so they can pick up contaminants and heavy metals from their surroundings. Organic sea vegetables are grown in controlled aquacultures or wild harvested in protected waters to ensure quality and purity.
I see that organic veggies+ has probiotics in it. Can I take organic veggies+ and probiotic+ together?
Yes! Our products were created to complement one another and designed to be taken together on a regular basis.
Can I take organic veggies+ if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
organic veggies+ does not contain any ingredients that are considered or known to be harmful to pregnant or breastfeeding women. However, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding we do recommend consulting with your health care practitioner.
Safety & Quality: Testing Standards
4 Rounds of Testing
Our products go through 4 rounds of testing at Thorne’s state-of-the-art labs. Most competitors test only once or twice.
Certified Lab
Our products are tested for potency, purity, and contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides in an ISO-certified lab.
Pure Ingredients
None of our products contain artificial coloring or sweeteners, or unnecessary stearates or preservatives.