Next-generation mood support*
with vitamin D, black cumin seed, rosemary, and hops
hemp multi+ is a safe, fast-acting blend of organic hemp extract and other potent botanicals to ease stress and anxiousness without a prescription.* With daily use, it supports a healthy immune system and promotes a sense of calm and well-being.*
- Enhanced with vitamin D to boost immune function*
- Contains 15-20mg of cannabinoid content per serving*
- EU Certified Organic hemp, 100% CO2 extracted & eco-farmed
- Free shipping within the US, 3-5 business days
- International shipping to Canada, cost dependent on location and package weight
Our hemp multi+ formula
Aid endocannabinoid system*
Our Hemp Oil is extracted from the seed and stalk of the plant to include a full spectrum of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids and terpenoids. European Union Certified Organic Hemp Oil is eco-farmed and CO2 extracted.*¹
Enhance immune function*
Vitamin D is a fat soluble vitamin that supports your mood and promotes healthy immune function. Vitamin D supports healthy bones and muscles as well as cardiovascular function.*⁵⁻⁹
Promote positive mood*
Hops provide a source of humulon and lupulon compounds that are synergistic with phytocannabinoids in support of the ECS and promote relaxation and a positive mood.*² ³
Foster relaxation*
Rosemary acts as a natural antioxidant preservative and contains terpenoids that support a healthy inflammatory response and promote relaxation.*⁴
Support endocannabinoids*
Black cumin seed is rich in antioxidants and contains the phytocannabinoid, beta-caryophyllene, enhances natural endocannabinoid production and helps modulate the body’s response to stress and anxiety.*
Promote healthy inflammatory response*
Clove and black pepper are excellent sources of beta-caryophyllene. They stimulate CB2 receptors and help maintain a normal inflammatory response in the GI tract, liver, skin, and nerves.*
Only the best ingredients
Expert Reviews
I'm much less reactive to small things that might have otherwise heightened my stress levels.
Molly Maloof, M.D.
I started taking mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ because I realized I needed to do more to help my body relax. When I take hemp multi+ during the workday, I feel a general lessening of minor annoyances and I'm much less reactive to small things that might have otherwise heightened my stress levels. At night, hemp multi+ is a wonderful addition to my Epsom salt bath ritual and helps me chill out after a long day. I feel confident recommending hemp multi+ to friends and patients because I know mindbodygreen and Thorne have extremely rigorous testing and sourcing standards, both of which can be hard to come by in the supplements industry.*
hemp multi+ works so well to ease my stress and promote a sense of calm.
Will Cole, D.C.
I am always looking for ways to elevate my health in addition to a clean diet through a targeted selection of high-quality supplements. Pure, natural ingredients are important to me, and mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ formula is an EU Certified Organic blend of vitamin D, black cumin seed, rosemary, and hops. It works so well to ease my stress and promote a sense of calm. I often reach for it on busy patient or travel days*
Truly transparent and certified choice to use myself and recommend to my patients.
Amy Shah, M.D.
I have been loving mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ since I tried it about a month ago. The hemp in the formula really helps ease anxiety and stress. I also love the inclusion of super herbs like cumin seed, rosemary, and hops. With all the CBD and hemp choices out there - I think it's so nice to have a truly transparent and certified choice to use myself and recommend to my patients.*
All you need in a multi, plus an extra boost for your mood and immune system.
Marvin Singh, M.D.
hemp multi+ has a perfect balance of ingredients so that you can get all that you need in a multi and just a little bit of an extra boost to help with your mood and immune system. I’m excited to share mindbodygreen’s formula with my patients, and continue to take myself, to stay balanced amid life’s stressors.*
Customer Reviews
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the cannabinoid content per serving?
There is approximately 15 mg to 20 mg of cannabinoid content per serving in hemp multi+. In total, hemp multi+ contains 990 mg of total cannabinoid content.
Is there any THC in hemp multi+?
Hemp oil contains less than 0.3% THC and will not lead to any hallucinatory or similar effects.
At what time of day should I take hemp multi+?
You can take hemp multi+ at any point in the day when you feel stressed or anxious, or when you would like to feel more relaxed or calm.
Safety & Quality: Testing Standards
4 Rounds of Testing
Our hemp goes through 4 rounds of testing at Thorne’s state-of-the-art labs. Most competitors test only once or twice.
Certified Lab
Our hemp is tested for potency, purity, and contaminants like heavy metals, mold, yeast and pesticides in an ISO-certified lab.
Pure Ingredients
None of our products contain artificial coloring or sweeteners, or unnecessary stearates or preservatives.
- Mechoulam R, Parker L, Annu Rev Psychol 2013;64:21-47.
- Zanoli P, Zavatti M. J Ethnopharmacol 2008;116(3):383-396. https://res.mindbodygreen.com/doc/shop-references/zanoli2008.pdf
- Ano Y, et al. J Biol Chem 2017;292(9):3720-3728. https://res.mindbodygreen.com/doc/shop-references/Ano-2017.pdf
- Gertsch J, et al. Br J Pharmacol 2010;160(3):523-529. https://res.mindbodygreen.com/doc/shop-references/Gertsch-2010.pdf
- National Institutes of Health – Office of Dietary Supplements – Vitamin D – Fact Sheet for Health Professionals https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-HealthProfessional/
- Larson-Meyer D, Willis K. Curr Sports Med Rep 2010;9(4):220-226. https://res.mindbodygreen.com/doc/shop-references/larson-meyer2010.pdf
- Holick M. N Engl J Med 2007;357(3):266-281. https://res.mindbodygreen.com/doc/shop-references/holick2007.pdf
- Cannell JJ, et al. Epidemiol Infect. 2006 Dec;134(6):1129-40. https://res.mindbodygreen.com/doc/shop-references/Cannell.pdf
- Watkins RR, et al. Can J Physiol Pharmacol. 2015 May;93(5):363-8. https://res.mindbodygreen.com/doc/shop-references/watkins2015.pdf